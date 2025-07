× Expand Bridge Day

Welcome to West Virginia's largest single-day festival! Every third Saturday in October, thousands of people gather on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to watch daredevils BASE jump into the Gorge below. You ready?

Come be a part of the fun Saturday, October 18, 2025!

WHERE: NEW RIVER GORGE BRIDGE, FAYETTEVILLE, WV