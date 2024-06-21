Brevard Music Festival

Brevard's hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges every June as faculty and students work together to present over 100 performances and events, encompassing multiple music genres, to more than 40,000 enthusiastic fans from across the country. Over the past 85+ years, BMC has been privileged to welcome world-class soloists including Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell, Frederica Von Stade, Conrad Tao, Johannes Moser, Olga Kern, Garrick Ohlsson, and other talented virtuosi.

The summer festival also features the popular BMC Presents series, having brought non-classical artists as rich and diverse as Steep Canyon Rangers, Amy Grant, Béla Fleck, Bryan Sutton, Lyle Lovett, The Manhattan Transfer, Garrison Keillor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marvin Hamlisch, Peter, Paul and Mary, PDQ Bach, Judy Collins, and Michael Feinstein to the Brevard stage.

For opera lovers, Brevard Music Center's Janiec Opera Company presents fully-staged operas and other operatic showcases each summer festival season. Past performances have included classic operas such as Rigoletto, Così fan tutte, Madama Butterfly, Don Giovanni, Carmen, and La bohème, as well as more modern works like Street Scene, The Ballad of Baby Doe, Albert Herring, Sweeney Todd, and the world premiere of Falling Angel.

Nearly half of the Summer Festival concerts are free and open to the public. Ticketed events start at $24.

Music-lovers are welcome to bring their own food and beverages for a pre-concert picnic on the lawn or purchase delectable treats on campus.