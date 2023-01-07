BREAKING UP CHRISTMAS featuring LARRY & MARTHA and THE BLUE RIDGE GIRLS

× Expand surryarts.org Breaking Up Christmas

Enjoy a Saturday evening full of dancing, music , and fun downtown at The Historic Earle Theatre with Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer, and The Blue Ridge Girls in concert!

Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer are a duo from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, featuring mountain dance music. Between the two of them, they have played venues including the Carter Family Fold, Grand Ole Opry, Merlefest and Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. Their music features Larry's distinct singing, Martha on harmony, and instruments including the clawhammer banjo, double slap bass, guitar and harmonica.

The Blue Ridge Girls, like their name, invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris, and features a variety of old time, bluegrass and country songs, flatfooting to fiddle and banjo tunes, original songwriting, and unique takes on other familiar crowd-pleasers. All three women grew up in musical families and are working to preserve and promote the Blue Ridge's rich musical heritage.