Breakfast with Santa + Cookie Decorating at The Horse Shoe Farm

A festive morning for the whole family! Enjoy a breakfast buffet from 10AM–12PM, live holiday music, craft activities, and cookie decorating — plus a special visit from Santa himself. The bar will be serving hot chocolate, mulled wine, and eggnog for a cozy seasonal touch. $65 for adults, $45 for children.