Breakfast with the Elves at the Old Rock Cafe

Ever wondered what Santa eats for breakfast at the North Pole? We have the answer! Some of Santa’s elves have joined us to cook up a delicious breakfast for kids and kids-at-heart. Meet the elves and enjoy festive holiday pancakes and classic breakfast staples. Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, then head to the Park and watch Santa prepare for Christmas Eve by rappelling down the 315-foot Chimney Rock! This event is at the Old Rock Cafe, not inside the Park.