Bravery and Service of K9 Military Heroes on Full Display in Upcountry History Museum Exhibit

× Expand Photos Provided by UHM “War Dogs: K9 Military Heroes” showcases the history, service, and heroism of the United States Armed Forces military working dogs that have served and protected countless lives in conflicts since the American Revolution.

A powerful display of the heroism, service, and history of America’s military working dogs is showcased in “War Dogs: K9 Military Heroes,” the newest exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum.

Since the American Revolution, military working dogs have served all branches of the United States Armed Forces. This unique exhibition not only highlights the significant involvement of these canine warriors in the military but honors the important role they and their handlers play in serving and protecting countless lives in conflicts across the globe.

Featuring life-sized, hand-carved wooden sculptures designed and created by Ohio Master Craftsman James Mellick, “War Dogs: K9 Military Heroes” offers a poignant look at stories of perseverance, bravery, and sacrifice through eight Wounded Warrior and two Canine War Dog sculptures.

These distinctively creative tributes provide a vivid visual that captures the emotional dynamics of the incredible tandem of human and canine warriors in service – and sacrifice – for their country. One in particular honors Lucca, a Marine Corps war dog. She conducted more than 400 missions during two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. One of those missions cost Lucca her leg and severe burns but there were no human casualties under her watch. When she retired, Lucca’s handler adopted her.

This extraordinary exhibition also features a collection of objects and combat art on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as from private collections, all of which help round out a more complete presentation of these dogs and their handlers at work during World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

"War Dogs: K9 Military Heroes" is on display through February 1, 2026.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.