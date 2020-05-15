Brass Transit - The Musical Legacy of Chicago

Formed in 2008 , Brass Transit is eight of the most talented and accomplished award -winning musicians whose sole purpose is to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest and most successful Pop/Rock groups of all time, Chicago.

The group has toured North America, dazzling audiences with their flawless performances and spectacular attention to every detail of the Chicago songbook. Hits like “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “You’re The Inspiration” have left crowds in awe and on their feet more than once during a show, evoking comments like “spine- tingling,” “brought me back to my youth” and “perfect in every detail.” Brass Transit goes far beyond just imitating the songs, they embody the music.