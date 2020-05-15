Brass Transit - The Musical Legacy of Chicago

Niswonger Performing Arts Center 212 Tusculum Blvd, Town of Greeneville, Tennessee 37745

Formed in 2008 , Brass Transit is eight  of  the  most  talented  and  accomplished  award -winning  musicians whose sole purpose  is  to  pay  tribute  to  one  of  the  world’s  greatest  and  most  successful Pop/Rock groups of all time, Chicago.

The group has toured North America, dazzling audiences with their flawless performances and spectacular attention to every detail of the Chicago songbook.  Hits like “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “You’re The Inspiration” have left crowds  in  awe  and  on  their  feet  more  than  once  during  a  show,  evoking  comments  like “spine- tingling,” “brought  me  back  to  my  youth”  and  “perfect  in  every  detail.”   Brass Transit goes far  beyond  just  imitating the  songs, they embody the music.

