Brandy Station Vol. Firemen's Fair

Annual fundraising fair for the all-volunteer fire department in Culpeper, County Virginia. Rides, Games , Food & Fun. Live Music each evening. Parade on Thursday, August 8th. Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull on Saturday August 10th. Cash Prizes and other prizes given away on Saturday evening.