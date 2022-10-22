BRAHM Open House

× Expand Photo by Maggie Flanigan Installation view of Jagged Path: the African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance.

BRAHM is hosting an open house this Fall to celebrate the Museum. Come chat with docents, meet the new director, and see Jagged Path: the African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance before it ends! Light refreshments including a cash bar will be available.

This event is free and open the the public. No registration is necessary.