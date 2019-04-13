Boys Home Build-A-Better-Birdhouse Competition

Grace Episcopal Church 123 W. Washington St., Lexington, Virginia 24450

On April 13th, at 1:00 p.m., join us for the Boys Home Build-A-Better-Birdhouse Competition! With 90 minutes on the clock, participating teams will race to construct and decorate the best birdhouses. Prizes will be awarded for best construction, decoration, originality, and more! So invite your friends, family, coworkers, etc., and come have a good time!

We'll supply: safety equipment, building materials, hand tools, basic birdhouse blueprints, technical help if necessary

You'll need: your team, creativity, decorating materials (optional), tools (optional)

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit Boys Home of Virginia, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability.

