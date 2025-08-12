Boyd County Fair
to
Boyd County Fairgrounds 1760 Addington Rd, Ashland, Kentucky 41102
×
Courtesy Boyd County Fair
August means it’s time for the Boyd County Fair—a celebration of agriculture, community, and Southern charm. Join locals and visitors alike in enjoying carnival rides, agricultural exhibits, and delicious fair treats. Boyd County provides a convenient retreat after a day at the fair, with a range of hotels and attractions to explore. Discover the best places to stay, dine, and unwind after a day of fair festivities, ensuring your visit is both comfortable and unforgettable.
Info
Boyd County Fairgrounds 1760 Addington Rd, Ashland, Kentucky 41102
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor