Can you smell the smoky, salty bacon? How about the vanilla and caramel notes of bourbon?

Join us in downtown Greenville at The Foundry at Judson Mill on Friday, January 16, 2026, for the 6th Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest, an evening of delicious bites and bourbon sampling. Distilleries from all over the country will pour their best spirits while ticket holders taste porky treats from their favorite local restaurants.

Tickets are easily tailored to the Bourbon & Bacon experience you’d like to have: General Admission, VIP, and Designated Driver levels are all available.

Proceeds benefit Carolina Adaptive Golf, promoting inclusion and enhancing quality of life through adaptive golf therapy. Don’t miss out!