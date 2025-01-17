× Expand Bacon & Bourbon Fest

Can you smell the smoky, salty, delicious aroma of bacon? How about the vanilla and caramel notes in the nose of your favorite bourbon? Get ready for the 5th Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest!

Join us at The Foundry at Judson Mill near downtown Greenville on Friday, January 17th for an evening of delicious bites and bourbon sampling. Distilleries from all over the country will pour their best spirits while ticket holders taste porky treats from their favorite local restaurants.

Tickets are easily tailored to the Bourbon & Bacon experience you’d like to have: General Admission, VIP, and Designated Driver levels are all available.

Bourbon & Bacon Fest benefits Carolina Adaptive Golf. Carolina Adaptive Golf exists to create an environment where participants in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy that promotes inclusion, builds self-confidence and enhances quality of life.

Hours:

VIP: 6:00-7:30p

GA/DD: 7:30-10:30p

Ticket Prices: