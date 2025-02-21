Bourbon + Bacon

to

The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

SPIRITS + TAPAS

Enjoy generous pours of craft spirits from noted distillers, paired alongside tapas-style savory pork creations by local chefs. Sip along to live music, learn more about bourbon with a spotlight talk, and visit the galleries for an array of inspiring works on view!

This is a 21 + event.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
