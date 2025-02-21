Bourbon + Bacon
The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
SPIRITS + TAPAS
Enjoy generous pours of craft spirits from noted distillers, paired alongside tapas-style savory pork creations by local chefs. Sip along to live music, learn more about bourbon with a spotlight talk, and visit the galleries for an array of inspiring works on view!
This is a 21 + event.
