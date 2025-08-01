× Expand Courtesy Botetourt County Fair

Friday: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Organized through the Botetourt County Fair Association, Inc., this annual County Fair is a free admission event taking place at the Buchanan Town Park in Buchanan, Virginia. The Fair provides an opportunity for kids, young and young-at-heart to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms and 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt grown products.

The Botetourt County Fair was first held in 1879. At that time, the fair was held on fairgrounds off Route 220 near Hawthorne Hall Road in Fincastle, Virginia. The fair would continue to be held there for the next 70 years.

From 1949-2012, there was no fair. In 2013, the Botetourt County Fair was resurrected at the Buchanan Town Park in Buchanan, Virginia, and continues to be held there today.

In 2023, the Botetourt County Fair Association, Inc. (BCFA) was formed. The BCFA Board of Directors serve as the governing body for the Botetourt County Fair and all fair-related activities. They are supported by a group of volunteers from the community who work throughout the year to make the annual county fair come to life each summer.