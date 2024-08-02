About Us

Organized through the Botetourt County Fair Association, Inc., this annual County Fair is a free admission event taking place at the Buchanan Town Park in Buchanan, VA. The Fair provides an opportunity for kids, young and young-at-heart, to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms, 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt grown products.

Our Mission

The mission of the Botetourt County Fair is the preservation of the past, promotion of the present, and education of the future of agriculture.

The Fair’s goal is to hold and promote a County Fair each year to serve as its primary medium to achieve its mission.

The primary focus of the County Fair is to serve as a showcase of the talents of the youth of the community by providing a means of education, exhibit and competition of the various animal and non-animal projects the youth are involved in.

The Fair will also highlight the heritage of the community, and its ties to agriculture, industry, and businesses.

The Fair will also host and promote non-fair events that will aid in sustaining our overall mission. It will use its own Board members, as well as volunteers from community, civic clubs, and individuals to make up the necessary manpower and expertise that is needed to ensure the fulfillment of the Fair’s mission.

Fun at the Fair!

Agricultural demonstrations, contests featuring local talent, a draft horse pull, youth livestock and poultry show, and more!