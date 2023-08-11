Our story.

Organized through the Botetourt County Fair Association, Inc., this annual County Fair is a free admission event taking place at the Buchanan Town Park in Buchanan, VA. The Fair provides an opportunity for kids, young and young-at-heart, to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms, 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt grown products.

Agricultural demonstrations, contests featuring local talent, a draft horse pull, youth livestock and poultry show, and more! Check back here for information on these events & more!

Calling all aspiring youth artists! We want YOU to design this year's fair shirt! Click on the link below to download the contest entry form. All entries must be received by 6/15/2023.

