Boones Mill Apple Festival

Join us Saturday, September 13, 2025, as thousands gather in Boones Mill for a day of fun, family and community!

After a record-smashing 2024, we cannot wait to return to Franklin County for the area's biggest one-day food festival!

The festival will feature 100 eclectic vendors and exhibitors, live music, activities, kid zone, horse-drawn carriage rides, and the most incredible apple-themed menu in Virginia with all proceeds to benefit healing strides!