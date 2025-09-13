Boones Mill Apple Festival
Boones Mill VA Main Street, Boones Mill, Virginia 24065
Join us Saturday, September 13, 2025, as thousands gather in Boones Mill for a day of fun, family and community!
After a record-smashing 2024, we cannot wait to return to Franklin County for the area's biggest one-day food festival!
The festival will feature 100 eclectic vendors and exhibitors, live music, activities, kid zone, horse-drawn carriage rides, and the most incredible apple-themed menu in Virginia with all proceeds to benefit healing strides!
Info
Boones Mill VA Main Street, Boones Mill, Virginia 24065
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor