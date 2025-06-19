× Expand Courtesy Boonerang Music and Arts Festival

Boonerang is a free music and arts festival in downtown Boone. The festival includes multiple concert stages, primarily made up of artists with Boone connections. Other festival highlights include local food and beer, a vendor market, a kids' zone, silent discos, and after parties.

The fourth annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival will take place June 19-22, 2025. On Thursday, the Appalachian Theatre will host the Boone's Got Talent showcase. Friday will feature afternoon performances from our Battle of the Bands winners, vending and an evening concert in the South Depot zone, and a nighttime silent disco. Saturday is a day-long event that includes multiple live music stages, local food and beer, arts vending, kids' zone, dance lot, silent disco, and more. On Sunday, the Boonerang International Festival will be front and center at the North Depot zone.