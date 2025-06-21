× Expand Boonerang Music & Arts Festival festival goers at the main stage

Enjoy a weekend of musical talent, art, local brews and great food at the annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival in downtown Boone, on June 19-22. This free music and arts festival features performances on multiple concert stages, craft beer from local breweries, and an artist vendor market showcasing handmade crafts, pottery jewelry, artwork and much more. There will also be food trucks, silent disco sessions on Friday and Saturday nights, a Kids Zone with crafts and activities, and an International Festival on Sunday. For more details and a complete lineup of this year’s performers and artists, visit boonerangfest.com.