× Expand Orchard at Altapass Boone Trail Band

Boone Trail Band comes to the Orchard pavilion stage for a return visit—five musicians from North Carolina and Tennessee. They predominantly play Bluegrass and Classic Country music. All five members—Lou Hodges (Upright Bass & Vocals), Marlene Crosby (Accordion, Guitar & Vocals), Tricia Eaves (Mandolin, Guitar & Vocals), Farrell Shepherd (Guitar, Mandolin & Vocals), Christy Rash (Banjo)—have many years of stage and recording experience. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.