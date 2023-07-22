Boone Trail Band
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Boone Trail Band
Boone Trail Band comes to the Orchard pavilion stage for a return visit—five musicians from North Carolina and Tennessee. They predominantly play Bluegrass and Classic Country music. All five members—Lou Hodges (Upright Bass & Vocals), Marlene Crosby (Accordion, Guitar & Vocals), Tricia Eaves (Mandolin, Guitar & Vocals), Farrell Shepherd (Guitar, Mandolin & Vocals), Christy Rash (Banjo)—have many years of stage and recording experience. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.