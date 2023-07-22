Boone Trail Band

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Boone Trail Band comes to the Orchard pavilion stage for a return visit—five musicians from North Carolina and Tennessee. They predominantly play Bluegrass and Classic Country music. All five members—Lou Hodges (Upright Bass & Vocals), Marlene Crosby (Accordion, Guitar & Vocals), Tricia Eaves (Mandolin, Guitar & Vocals), Farrell Shepherd (Guitar, Mandolin & Vocals), Christy Rash (Banjo)—have many years of stage and recording experience. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
828-765-9531
