Boone Docs Film Festival

Boone Docs celebrates life in Appalachia featuring short format documentaries about the region or made by people who live in the area.

Boone Docs is extending to a 2 day event this year. Join us Friday evening (7pm) Feb 23rd at the Appalachian Theatre for a free screening of King Coal with award winning filmmaker Elaine Sheldon. King Coal premiered at Sundance and has been traveling nation wide and racking up the awards along the way.