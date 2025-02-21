Boone Docs Film Festival
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country 559 W King St , Boone, North Carolina 28607
Boone Docs celebrates life in Appalachia featuring short format documentaries about the region or made by people who live in the area.
Boone Docs is extending to a 2 day event this year. Join us Friday evening (7pm) Feb 23rd at the Appalachian Theatre for a free screening of King Coal with award winning filmmaker Elaine Sheldon. King Coal premiered at Sundance and has been traveling nation wide and racking up the awards along the way.
