Books & Giggles: Storytime with CharlottesvilleFamily

Jen Fariello Jennifer Bryerton MaEd, Publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine

Join Jen Bryerton, publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, for a cozy afternoon of stories and smiles! We’ll be reading from the delightful Minerva Louise books by Janet Morgan Stoeke—featuring a curious hen full of barnyard charm—and meeting a few fluffy chick friends for children to gently observe and learn about up close.