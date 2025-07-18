Books & Giggles: Storytime with CharlottesvilleFamily

Virginia Discovery Museum 524 E Main Street , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902

Join Jen Bryerton, publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, for a cozy afternoon of stories and smiles! We’ll be reading from the delightful Minerva Louise books by Janet Morgan Stoeke—featuring a curious hen full of barnyard charm—and meeting a few fluffy chick friends for children to gently observe and learn about up close.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
