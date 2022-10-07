Book World Meets Wine World with Author Chris Register

× Expand Spoke Word Books Chris Register, author of Conversations With US

Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on Friday, October 7th from 4:30pm to 7pm.

Unwilling to let the pollsters and pundits define his country, Chris Register traded his ergonomic lawyer’s chair for a stiff bicycle seat and set out to uncover the truth about the state of the nation today. After interviewing hundreds of everyday Americans during 16,000 miles of solo bicycle travel, Chris put down the kickstand to document this epic survey of the United States in his multi-volume Conversations With US series.

The eight-volume Conversations With US book series documents Chris's pedal-powered exploration of the United States, focusing on the daily conversations he had with a diverse swath of Americans along the way. Chris toured the country in several regional blocks, averaging around 5 weeks and 1,900 miles per region.

Gather at Revalation Vineyards at 4:30pm to meet the author and then stay for a presentation starting at 5:30pm. Books will be available at the event for signing and sales. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for purchase. Reservations are not required to attend this event.

Ten percent of sales from the Revalation Vineyards tasting room on October 7th will be donated to the Literacy Council.