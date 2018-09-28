Book Signing for Newly Released tribute to America's Southern Appalachian Mountains, "Mountain Blue"

Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will be signing copies of their newly released book "Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains" on Friday, September 28, 2018, from 5pm to 8pm at Gravy, 17 West Main Street, Brevard, NC. Featuring more than 150 vivid color photographs in places reaching from the Smokies to the Blue Ridge to Roan Mountain, and many picturesque sites in between, "Mountain Blue" captures the experience of the mountains both visually and in its writings. The book's informative text highlights those things that make the Southern Appalachian Mountains special, such as how the mountains came to exist, their vast biodiversity, and their historical impact on forestry management.

The title of the book was inspired by one of the countless characteristics that make the mountains uniquely beautiful, which is the blue mist that "rises from valley floors, creating a soft shroud between the high peaks." The book also offers detailed photo captions, some with Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost numbers for those readers who want to venture to the same sites. The authors have also included an unexpected feature, their own recipes for a delicious home-cooked mountain meal.

Gravy is an artisan and retail market benefiting the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County. "The name, Gravy," said manager, Sherry Sap, "comes from the regional use of the word meaning something additional or unexpected that is pleasing or valuable." Gravy is located at 17 West Main Street in Brevard, NC.

For information about the book signing, contact Gravy at (828) 862-4900. For information about the book and its authors, visit www.saucierphoto.com.