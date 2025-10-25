Book Fest Jr. at the Crozet Book Festival

× Expand CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine Jennifer Bryerton holding a book promoting Crozet Book Fest Jr.

For the first time ever, kids have their very own space at the Crozet Book Festival! Book Fest Jr., sponsored by CharlottesvilleFamily magazine, launches this year with fun for everyone. Families can enjoy hands-on fun designed especially for children, while parents and caregivers explore the larger festival with author talks, signings, and community events. Come meet authors, enjoy storytimes, crafts, games and lots of literary fun hosted by CharlottesvilleFamily and our CEO, Jennifer Bryerton! Celebrate the joy of reading and imagination at this exciting new addition to Central Virginia’s literary scene!

Book Fest Jr. Schedule:

9 - 10:30 am - Picture Books & Pals

11 am - 12:30 pm - So You Want to be a Writer: Middle Grade Authors on Storytelling