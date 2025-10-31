× Expand Courtesy Blairsville Union County Chamber of Commerce

All ghouls, goblins, and princesses are invited to a spooktacular night of trick-or-treating at Meeks Park. Dress in your best costume and compete for prizes in several age groups.

Food trucks will have food available if you wish to enjoy at the park or take home after the festivities.

Admission is FREE!

A big thank you to all the businesses that participate in this event every year and make it a special night for the kids. Please let the Chamber know if you'd like to hand out candy or for those not able to attend and are able to donate candy. It's much appreciated!

Vendors, make sure to put your spookiest foot forward and participate in the Best Decorated Booth Contest!

If your business or organization would like to participate in this year's spooktacular event, please call the Chamber at (706) 745-5789!