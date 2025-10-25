Bonez & Booz
Virginia Museum of Natural History 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, Virginia 24112
The spooktacular Halloween and Fall Festival returns Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History! Fire performances, magic shows, stilt walkers, carnival games, costume contests, food trucks, a beer garden, and more await you during Bonez & Booz! Costumes encouraged!
