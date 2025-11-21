× Expand Courtesy Bon Secours Festival of Trees

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees!

Enjoy the magic of Christmas at the 40th Festival of Trees, starting November 21, 2025! Over 50 Christmas trees—decorated by local schools, florists and organizations—will be on display in two hotels in downtown Greenville. Bring your family and friends to see the lights and decorations that make this season so special.

The Festival of Trees has been a beloved holiday tradition in Greenville since 1986. Each year, proceeds benefit different health care improvements for the community. This year, Festival participants are helping people with heart problems. Money raised will go to the William Carpenter Heart Fund, which funds important equipment and supplies for heart patients at Bon Secours St. Francis. Your support helps doctors give the best care to people in Greenville.

Plan to see the trees at:

Courtyard by Marriott at 50 W Broad St.

Hyatt Regency at 220 N Main St.

The trees are viewable at any time during a hotel lobby's open hours.