Bon Secours Festival of Trees

Enjoy the magic of Christmas at the Festival of Trees!

Support the creation of a Graduate Medical Education program at Bon Secours St. Francis

The 39th annual Festival of Trees will bring the 2024 holiday season to life starting on November 22. Every year, local florists, schools and organizations sponsor and decorate over 50 trees. You can see them on display at two hotels in downtown Greenville. Take the opportunity to experience the magic of the holidays with your loved ones!

Funds raised will help create a Graduate Medical Education (GME) program at Bon Secours St. Francis. A GME program means more medical school graduates can stay in the area for their residency. And that would benefit the entire Upstate, as residents tend to stay where they train. Since 1968, the Festival of Trees has been a highlight of the holiday season. By sponsoring a tree, you help keep future high-quality doctors here amidst a national shortage.

Plan to see the trees at: