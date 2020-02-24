Blues and Soul Hidden Music History Tour

Full Description​:

Go beyond the country music Nashville is famous for and find out about the city's rich history of blues and soul music on this 1-hour walking tour. Uncover insider facts about a city that never stops singing and take an exclusive look at this hidden scene in the Music City.

During this Nashville walking tour, stroll down Jefferson Street, the mecca for blues and soul music in the 1900s, with your local guide. Learn about the music's history and hear fun stories about the people, places, and events responsible for Nashville’s world-famous Music City reputation.

Your United Street Tours’ guide will also explore the connection that soul and blues artists like Jimi Hendrix have to Nashville. By joining this tour, you are helping the community’s efforts to preserve blues music history in Music City. Book now to secure your spot. Tickets tend to sell out during high season.

Highlights

● Discover a lesser-known music scene in Music City

● Enjoy informative and entertaining stories from your local guide

● Support the preservation of blues music history in Nashville

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

