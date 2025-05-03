Bluegrass at Altapass

Altapass Orchard Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

The Orchard at Altapass is absolutely thrilled to host this year’s Bluegrass & Bluegrass Gospel Festival, Bluegrass at Altapass. This pre-opening event will be full of music and fun for the whole family! There will be music from 10 AM to 5 PM, a clogging workshop, guitar drawing, and our General Store will be open, serving warm apple pie and ice cream.

Join us in supporting our recovery from Hurricane Helene, specifically the areas of erosion and landslides that need reinforcement.

While we encourage donations to support this important work, admission is FREE!

For more information, including music line up, visit www.altapassorchard.org/events.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is under repair, check the best alternate routes to the Orchard as you plan your trip: www.altapassorchard.org/directions.

