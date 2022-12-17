Bluefield's Holiday of Lights

Visit Bluefield, AKA Christmas City, in Mercer County to experience one of the biggest Christmas light shows in Southern West Virginia. Showcasing 1.3 million glittering lights, the 1.5-mile drive along 110 plus acres features beautiful light displays including candy cane lanes, arches of stars, poinsettias, castles and much more. Experience the bright and colorful Holiday of Lights at Bluefield City Park from Thanksgiving night through Dec. 31.