Blue Ridge Trout and Outdoor Adventures Festival

The 2026 Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival takes place 10 am to 6 pm, April 25, 2026, in downtown city park in Blue Ridge, Georgia, anticipating a full slate of 130 exhibitors for this 9th annual Trout Fest.

MORE THAN 4,000 VISITORS are expected to enjoy the 2026 TROUT FEST Exhibitor Services. TROUT FEST '26 returns with more 130 sites for event exhibiting opportunities at the official Trout Festival of Georgia.

Fishing Outfitters & Guides

Fishing Instruction

Branded Outdoor Gear -- fishing, hiking, paddling, camping, biking

Outdoor Recreation & Clubs

Mountain Biking Outfitters & Guides

Hiking Outfitters & Guides

Paddling Outfitters & Guides

Outdoor Clothing and Footwear

Outdoor Art & Gourmets

Campgrounds

Vehicles/RVs/Boats

Outdoor Publications, Authors & Books

Lodging & Real Estate

Personal/Property Care & Services

Program Tent -- fishing, hiking, paddling, camping, biking

Friends in Government

Non-Profit Organizations

Food/Food Court

Entertainment

TROUT FEST helps its exhibitors in any way needed to make TROUT FEST a success for you ... and us! We look forward to you joining us!

2026 EXHIBITOR APPLICATION

The all-volunteer TROUT FEST -- the OFFICIAL TROUT FESTIVAL OF GEORGIA -- combines fundraising with the message of cold-water conservation. Exhibitors share recreation services/outfitters, outdoor gear, clothing, art, lodging, food and community outreach with visitors who engage in trout fishing, mountain biking, hiking, camping, kayaking, paddling, boating, lodging and more in FANNIN COUNTY -- the OFFICIAL TROUT CAPITAL OF GEORGIA!

Retail vendors present wildlife art, outfitter gear, recreation guide services/information, vacation lodging/real estate, housewares/decor, wildlife art, street food, personal services, and non-profits and government agencies that support cold-water conservation, education, recreation and community outreach programs funded (all or in part) by BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN TROUT UNLIMITED #696.

The return of the TROUT FEST ACTIVITY ZONE and staged concerts at the TROUT FEST SOUND STAGE top the day in the historic, downtown district of Blue Ridge.

TROUT FEST is a fishing and outdoor-recreation themed festival. All commercial exhibitors, non-profits and activity operators are approved by the Blue Ridge Trout Festival & Outdoor Adventures Committee (BRTF EVENT COMMITTEE), which reserves the right to permit exhibitors and limit activities of exhibitors at its sole discretion. Only exhibitors, organizations and products that are approved by the BRTF EVENT COMMITTEE are permitted to operate as Trout Fest vendors.

More information:

Bob Borgwat, event coordinator | Phone: 770-827-6657 | Email: bborgwat@gmail.com