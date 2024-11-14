Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina Artist Benefit Concert featuring Unspoken Tradition

× Expand Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Unspoken Tradition-Card - 1 Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina hosts a music benefit at White Horse Black Mountain featuring Unspoken Tradition.

The Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina is holding a benefit concert for musicians at White Horse Black Mountain. Headlining the show is the chart-topping quintet Unspoken Tradition. Their music is influenced by their Western and Central North Carolina lives and their roots in traditional and new grass.

Tickets will be available in advance and at the door. This is a pay-what-you-can event. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the Blue Ridge Music Trails artists, with the other portion going towards local Black Mountain charities of White Horse’s choice. Together, we continue to support our communities.