× Expand Courtesy Blue Ridge Mountains Wine & Jazz

Blue Ridge Wine and Jazz is bringing great music, great wines, fine art, and delicious cuisine to beautiful Ellijay, GA.

We will be offering a diversity of wines from around the world, including those made locally in North Georgia and the North Carolina region.

Enjoy delicious food prepared locally and listen to top jazz performers also from the region. Purchase wine by the glass or bottle and bring your blanket and lawn chairs to relax in while listening to great music.

The focus of the Blue Ridge Mountains Wine & Jazz event is for the North Georgia Mountains to be recognized as “A Cultural Tourism Destination,” to feature regional wines being produced locally, provide financial support and opportunities for area students of Jazz music, and awareness to the community as to the importance of this legendary American music style.

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Location: White Path Creek Farms

Purchase Tickets Here