Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia
The Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival is an annual event here in the mountains. This festival is always a wonderful weekend getaway.
Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival is bringing great music, great wines, fine art, and delicious cuisine to Blue Ridge. Enjoy delicious food prepared locally and listen to top jazz performers also from the region. Purchase wine by the glass or bottle and bring your blanket and lawn chairs to relax in while listening to great music.
Artist lineup will be coming soon!
