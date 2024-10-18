Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes

Stunning homes, built by amazing craftsmen, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the North Georgia Mountains.

Benefitting the area’s local youth through the Parade of Homes Scholarship Foundation, Blue Ridge Parade of Homes is an annual, three-day event held in Blue Ridge, Georgia and features amazing homes sprinkled throughout the North Georgia mountains.

Hosted by some of the finest builders in the North Georgia area, the event has quickly established a tradition of showcasing a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees from all over the country. The homes are set among breathtaking landscapes only found in the North Georgia mountains and feature unique and diverse architectural and building styles.