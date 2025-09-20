× Expand Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce

As the days grow shorter and the crisp air of fall settles in, the Blue Ridge Mountain Heritage Festival in downtown Sparta, NC, brings the community together on the third Saturday of each September. This festival has celebrated our rich mountain heritage for three decades with local and regional handmade arts and crafts, delicious food, and music and dance performances showcasing our community's diversity.

Nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Sparta is the heart of Alleghany County, North Carolina. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant local culture, Sparta provides the perfect backdrop for the festival. The town's historic Main Street comes alive with vendors presenting unique crafts, from intricate woodworking and pottery to handmade jewelry and textiles. The festival is a vibrant exhibition of the area's artistic and mountain music heritage.

As you stroll along Main Street, you'll be inspired by the creativity and talent of the vendors and the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The festival features live performances, including traditional Appalachian music, bluegrass bands, and folk dances, providing a lively soundtrack to your day. Local food vendors offer a taste of the region with mouthwatering barbecue, homemade treats, and other Southern delicacies.

Sparta and Alleghany County are steeped in history and tradition. The area's heritage is rooted in the early settlers who braved the rugged terrain to establish a community that values hard work, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to the land. The Mountain Heritage Festival is a testament to this enduring spirit, celebrating the past and the creativity and resilience of today's residents.

If you're looking for a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, the Blue Ridge Mountain Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 20, 2025, is not to be missed. For more information, contact the Alleghany Chamber at 336-372-5473. We hope to see you here!