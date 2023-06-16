Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend

Shelton House - Museum of North Carolina Handicrafts 49 Shelton Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Artists and crafters from the Southern Appalachians and across the Southeast. Live music, food trucks, and demonstrations on the lawn of historic Shelton House, built in 1875. Just two blocks from Waynesville's Main Street.

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Pottery
828-452-1551
