Blue Ridge Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival

Shelton House - Museum of North Carolina Handicrafts 49 Shelton Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Step into the past at this free-to-enter cultural heritage festival. Featuring artists and artisans from near and far, food vendors, and traditional Appalachian music on the porch of the historic Shelton House. Bring your blankets, chairs, and an appetite for fun and settle on the front lawn for two days of fun and entertainment! Enjoy the festivities from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
8284521551
