Blue Ridge Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival

× Expand Amie Newsome, HCTDA Attendee looks on as a heritage blacksmith hammers out metal hook atop an anvil with the help of his historically-garbed helper.

Step into the past at this free-to-enter cultural heritage festival. Featuring artists and artisans from near and far, food vendors, and traditional Appalachian music on the porch of the historic Shelton House. Bring your blankets, chairs, and an appetite for fun and settle on the front lawn for two days of fun and entertainment! Enjoy the festivities from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.