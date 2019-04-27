Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour

to Google Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Kentucky 40376

On Saturday April 27th the Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour will be held as part of the 2019 Virginia Historic Garden Week. The four properties on the "Homes and History" tour are Natural Bridge State Park; Herring Hall (circa 1812), built in the Federal style is a bed and breakfast; Vineyard Hill (circa 1774), which was recently purchased and is being restored by its new owners; and the Inn at Forest Oaks, (circa 1806), a recently renovated English Country style home, which is also a bed and breakfast. Tickets can be purchased on-line at https://www.vagardenweek.org for $25 or on the day of the tour at the Natural Bridge Visitors' Center and the three homes on the tour for $30. Funds raised by the tour go towards the restoration of historic gardens and landmarks in the state. Visit 'Historic Garden Week in Lexington' on Facebook for updates and further information.

Info
Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Kentucky 40376 View Map
Home & Garden
7707146206
to Google Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour - 2019-04-27 10:00:00