On Saturday April 27th the Blue Ridge Garden Club Lexington-Natural Bridge Tour will be held as part of the 2019 Virginia Historic Garden Week. The four properties on the "Homes and History" tour are Natural Bridge State Park; Herring Hall (circa 1812), built in the Federal style is a bed and breakfast; Vineyard Hill (circa 1774), which was recently purchased and is being restored by its new owners; and the Inn at Forest Oaks, (circa 1806), a recently renovated English Country style home, which is also a bed and breakfast. Tickets can be purchased on-line at https://www.vagardenweek.org for $25 or on the day of the tour at the Natural Bridge Visitors' Center and the three homes on the tour for $30. Funds raised by the tour go towards the restoration of historic gardens and landmarks in the state. Visit 'Historic Garden Week in Lexington' on Facebook for updates and further information.