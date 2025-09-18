× Expand Courtesy Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ

Come on down to Blue Ridge, Georgia, for the 14th Annual Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival! Don't forget to join us on Thursday, September 18, 2025, for our annual kickoff party at Toccoa House Properties and on Friday, September 19, 2025, for the first ever BBQ at Old Toccoa Farm!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, September 18, 2025, 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Kickoff Party at Toccoa House Properties

The official kickoff party for Blues & BBQ Weekend! Join us at Toccoa House Properties for food, drinks, and tons of fun before Friday & Saturday’s festivities. This is a free event!

Friday, September 19, 2025, 5:00 - 9:00 PM | BBQ at Old Toccoa Farm

Friday night of food, music, and fun at the stunning Old Toccoa Farm. Enjoy delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and electrifying blues while supporting a fantastic cause. This one-night event benefits local children in need and serves as the perfect prelude to our main event – the Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival! Discover the charm of Old Toccoa Farm and enjoy the spectacular venue for this very special evening. This is a small taste of what Saturday’s Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ festival will have in store.

BUY TICKETS

Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

The Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival will include over 15 BBQ pitmasters and local vendors serving up incredible eats. Also, new for this year is “The Market.” This area will feature 10 vendors of BBQ and food-related items. There will be sauces, rubs, custom cutting boards and much more. NO COOLERS, NO SMOKING, NO FIREARMS, AND NO PETS ARE ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVAL.

Gates Open at 11:30 AM | Live Music from 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

$20 at Gate. Children under 12 FREE

BUY TICKETS