Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Music Festival

Downtown Blue Ridge City Park 420 West Main St, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Downtown Blue Ridge sets the stage as a fantastic back drop and venue location for a perfect early fall event. The leaves start to change with cooler days and crisp evenings that invite outdoor activities! The sounds of Blues music and the sweet smell of BBQ from local and regional cookers will fill the air as families and groups of friends enjoy this unique setting and event. 

Info

Downtown Blue Ridge City Park 420 West Main St, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
706-946-2739
