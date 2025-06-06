Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention

× Expand Courtesy Mount Airy Blue Grass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention

The Old-Time music tradition born in Surry County and the sound of sweet music carries throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains from local, national and international musicians at the Annual Mount Airy Old-Time Fiddlers Convention at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Traditionally held the first full weekend in June, this family friendly event brings together musicians and fans for two full days of competition, jam sessions, dancing, singing, education, and family entertainment. This popular festival, established in 1972, is dedicated to old-time and bluegrass music, as well as dance. The Fiddlers Convention features solo and band competitions whose winners are awarded cash prizes.

Camping is available by the day or week for full hook-up, water/electric only, and primitive. Every person who camps pay an additional $20 for parking pass and a wristband that is good for the whole week. Advance reservations must be for the full week.

Free Old-Time and Bluegrass workshops are scheduled during the week of the Fiddlers Convention in the Grandstand at Veterans Park. Workshops include fiddle, banjo, vocals, guitar, jams, dance, and more. These special workshops are hosted by the Surry Arts Council and Veterans Memorial Park, Inc. and made possible through support from our Presenting Sponsor, The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Come visit Mount Airy! Learn more about Surry County Music and take in a show at the Historic Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy. Also, the Andy Griffith Museum is open seven days a week, and the new Original Siamese Twins Museum is open as well. The Surry Arts Council will have events going on throughout the year.