Blowing Rock WinterFest

Welcome to WinterFest in Blowing Rock, North Carolina – a magical winter wonderland filled with thrilling events and unforgettable experiences for the whole family!

Whether you’re taking the daring Polar Bear Plunge, admiring the breathtaking ice sculptures, indulging in local delicacies, or enjoying the range of family entertainment, WinterFest in Blowing Rock promises to be an enchanting experience that creates cherished memories and ignites the spirit of the winter season.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
