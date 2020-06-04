Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show: Saddlebred
Broyhill Equestrian Preserve 1500 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Photo courtesy of Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show
Horse and exhibitor race around the track.
The Saddlebred show is loaded with chrome and flash, featuring various classes and exciting divisions. Enjoy this outdoor show, now nearly 100 years old, on beautiful grounds adjacent to Blue Ridge Parkway lands!
