Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show - Hunter/Jumper I

Two Weeks of Excitement!

Week #1: July 22-27, 2025

Week #2: July 28-August 3, 2025

The first show was held in 1923 on Green Hill Road near the Green Park Hotel. Because of generous supporters, the hard work of a dedicated Board of Directors, and scores of volunteers, the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and Broyhill Equestrian Preserve have made tremendous progress over the past nine decades. We are excited about our upcoming 103rd anniversary and hope to make this year’s event the most successful in our history.

In addition to the highlight events from the past, the Kathryn G. Clark Challenge of Champions, the Russell Hall Jumper Classic, the USHJA International Hunter Derby and the L.P. Tate Jumper Classic, we are introducing several new Classics including Pre Green Incentive Classics both weeks and Classics for Children, Adults, Ponies and Juniors. We’ve also increased prize money for our Jumper Division.