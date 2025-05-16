Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival

× Expand Sevierville Chamber of Commerce

Bloomin’ BBQ attendees will be able to dine on barbeque from vendors who also happen to be Champion Barbeque Competitors. Three of the teams that participate in the cook-off will also be selling their championship winning barbeque.

Everything from barbeque sandwiches to full racks of ribs will be available from our vendors. Additionally, we’ll have baked potatoes, corn on the cob, fried catfish, fried desserts, popcorn, cotton candy and traditional festival foods. And don’t forget about the downtown restaurants which will also be open and serving delicious food and drink.

Friday, May 16, 2025, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Saturday May 17, 2025, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BBQ COOK OFF

Get your cook team ready for a trip to the Smoky Mountains.

Join cook teams from around the nation for this Tennessee State Championship BBQ Cook Off sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society and sponsored by Bush’s Best. Teams will compete for $17,500 in cash and prizes and the title of Tennessee State Champion during the festival.

MOUNTAIN SOUL VOCAL COMPETITION, honoring the songwriting of Dolly Parton

This unique competition honors the songwriting of Sevierville native Dolly Parton by encouraging contestants from across the nation to sing one of the more than 3,000 songs she has penned -- in his or her own vocal style.

Contestants may enter in the 13 and up age division or the 12 and under division for this competition. As far as event organizers know, this is the only vocal competition in the world that specifically honors the songwriting of Dolly Parton.

Contestants may submit up to two songs written by Dolly Parton per entry.

Need help getting started? Click here for a list of songs written by Dolly Parton.