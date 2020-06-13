Blairsville Scottish Festival & Highland Games

Discover your "clan" and hang out with locals and visitors enjoying traditional games. Highland music, dancing and food with a Scottish flair. Watch border collies herd sheep and falcons swoop down on "prey" or check your roots at the Heritage Tent. Children can compete in their own Highland games. For the "wee ones" there's face painting, train rides. The weekend includes a Kilted golf classic, Ceilidh party, Kilted Mile Run, Clan Tug of War, Bonniest Knees Contest.